Why isn't Amad Diallo starting?! Antony still 'cycling around in circles' for Man Utd despite ending ten-month goal drought at Newport

The Brazilian may have got himself on the scoresheet at Rodney Parade, but his glaring flaws are still holding the Red Devils back

"It's about believing, working and NEVER giving up! Honoured to wear this shirt on this special day!!"

Antony's words on Instagram after Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Newport on Sunday were those of a man who felt like a weight had finally been lifted from his shoulders. Erik ten Hag's side survived a scare against the League Two side to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, and had Antony to thank for scoring the decisive third goal.

It was the first time the Brazilian has found the net for United since April 2023, and the relief poured out of him as he dropped to his knees and celebrated by pointing to the sky. Antony also bagged an assist, and was praised by Ten Hag for his "end product" after the game, which ensured he went home thinking it was a job well done.

But the reality is, Antony still didn't look anywhere near close to an £85 million ($108m) player. Many of United's most promising attacks came to nothing because the former Ajax winger picked the wrong pass, or dribbled down a blind alley with his head down.

He also failed to track the run of Newport left-back Adam Lewis before Will Evans' equaliser, which briefly gave the hosts hope of one of the all-time greatest cup upsets. All this, while Amad Diallo sat freezing on the bench.