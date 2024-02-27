Why didn’t they sign James Maddison or James Ward-Prowse? Todd Boehly & Chelsea board slammed by former Blues star for wanting to ‘make money’ over getting results
Chelsea should have signed James Maddison or James Ward-Prowse, with Todd Boehly’s ownership group accused of being more interested in making money.
- Big investment made in transfer market
- Potential favoured over pedigree
- Lack of consistency on & off the field