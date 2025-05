This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Why Barcelona could win La Liga title in front of no fans! Reaction to Antony goal leaves Espanyol facing stadium ban ahead of Catalan derby Barcelona LaLiga Espanyol Espanyol vs Barcelona Barcelona could win the Liga title for 2024-25 in front of empty stands, with Catalan derby rivals Espanyol facing a stadium ban threat. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blaugrana closing in on Spanish top-flight crown

Due to face local rivals on May 15

Espanyol already warned over fan behaviour Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ESP BAR Match preview