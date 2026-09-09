Why are Roma and Inter playing in the Champions League without a sponsor?

Real Madrid-Inter was one of the most-watched matches in Italy in recent years. The Italian champions' Champions League opener came against former boss José Mourinho, at the new Santiago Bernabeu, and with Inter the only Italian side in European action that day, fans across the country and beyond tuned in.





Fans around the world, though, were struck by one unusual detail: the Inter shirt, without a sponsor, something that will be repeated tomorrow evening in Istanbul when Roma face Fenerbahce.



But why did it happen, and why will it happen again? And how many more matches will the two clubs have to play without a sponsor?







