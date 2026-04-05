Who will come out on top? Fierce rivalry between Morocco and Spain ahead of the 2030 World Cup

A news report published today, Sunday, highlighted a particular conflict between Morocco and Spain ahead of their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal.

The Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ published a lengthy report on Morocco’s situation, a few years ahead of hosting the World Cup, noting the existence of a conflict with Spain on several fronts.

In the report, the newspaper referred to certain crises in Morocco without providing any real evidence, whilst also highlighting Morocco’s influence within FIFA and the potential for this to influence certain decisions.

In the following lines, we present to you what was published by the newspaper "AS", which, of course, is biased towards Spain and levels certain accusations against Morocco without any real evidence to support them. Here is the text of the report: