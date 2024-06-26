Who is playing at Wimbledon 2024? Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and more

Here’s the top stars from the ATP and WTA Tours who are heading to SW19 in search of silverware

The grass court season reaches its zenith this July for the third grand slam of the season as players prepare to descend upon Wimbledon for the 2024 Championships.

Frequently lauded as the godfather of all tennis majors, top stars from the ATP and WTA Tours will arrive at SW19 searching for a coveted place in history, with the event’s rich lineage stretching back over a century.

That means there will be no shortage of famous faces competing in the world’s oldest tennis tournament, but who are the ones to look out for as they come in pursuit of silverware and success?

GOAL guides you through the reigning champions, fresh faces and dark horse contenders as we present our guide to the players at Wimbledon in 2024.

Who is playing at Wimbledon 2024?