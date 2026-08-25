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FBL-EUR-C3-YOUNG BOYS-LYONAFP

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Who is Alvyn Sanches, the young attacking midfielder from Young Boys being tracked by AC Milan

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AC Milan attacking midfield: there is a new name on Gardiner's list

Born in Creteil, France, on 12 February 2003, he has Swiss nationality and also holds a Portuguese passport. The new name for AC Milan's attacking midfield is Alvyn Sanches. According to Sky, AC Milan's scouting department are tracking the No 10 at Swiss club Young Boys.

  • Talent highly appreciated by AC Milan

    Sanches is regarded as one of the best young Swiss talents around, and AC Milan's scouting department hold him in high esteem, according to a report on Gianluca Di Marzio's website. He can also play as a mezzala and has made an excellent start to the new season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in 4 matches. Over the last two seasons, meanwhile, he has produced 25 goals and 10 assists.

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  • Between Leao and the future

    A move for Sanches could also hinge on Leao's future, with him central to several transfer talks. According to Sky, AC Milan could still press ahead with his signing in the next winter transfer window if the situation involving Leao does not unlock.

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