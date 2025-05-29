‘Where is Wrexham?’ - Promotion hero Arthur Okonkwo admits to embarrassing transfer question after being targeted by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Arthur Okonkwo admits to asking the embarrassing transfer question “where is Wrexham?” after becoming a target for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
- Keeper joined on loan from Arsenal in 2023
- Completed permanent move as a free agent
- Loving life as part of epic Hollywood project