When De Roon said: "I think they'll kill me in Rome"

Atalanta have said goodbye to Marten De Roon, who has joined Roma: "Atalanta BC announce that they have sold Marten de Roon’s registration outright to AS Roma.





The 35-year-old Dutch midfielder leaves Atalanta after 445 appearances in the Nerazzurri shirt, having played his part in the club’s rise to the highest level of Italian and European football and in reaching milestones that will remain forever in the Club’s history.





The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Nerazzurri club warmly thank Marten for his extraordinary contribution, for the commitment and dedication he has shown over these years, wishing him the very best for his future".