What do Wrexham need for League Two promotion? All possible permutations explained as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side aim to reach League One at first time of asking
All the key outcomes and results required for Wrexham to be promoted to League One as we enter the final games of the 2023-24 League Two campaign.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham aiming for League Two promotion
- Eyeing League One after National League triumph
- All permutations for the Red Dragons explained