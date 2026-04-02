What has changed in La Liga? Barcelona are close to regaining their freedom

The Catalan club has already submitted the required interim financial statements to La Liga, which show projected revenues exceeding the approved budget of €1.075 billion up to 30 June.

This improvement is attributed to several factors, most notably the team reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which secured them €100.34 million from UEFA, as well as increased revenue from sponsorship, ticket sales and merchandise.

There is currently a sense of relief within Barcelona’s management after all financial indicators have been interpreted positively by the La Liga association, with no opposition or pressure from rival clubs, unlike what happened with Atlético Madrid two years ago.