'What a player he is' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain singles out 'really impressive' Arsenal star for special praise as free agent continues to train with former club

The former Southampton prodigy has got to train with some of the best players in the United Kingdom but, when asked by The Athletic who he had been most impressed by so far, the 35-time England international went for a left-field pick and chose Gabriel Jesus, who has been struggling over the past year or so with an anterior cruciate ligament, though he is now set to make his return to the pitch.

“What a player he is,” he says. “I’ve played against him many times, but just seeing how he trains, the way he works, how sharp his finishing is, he’s really impressive.

“And I’ve been really impressed by the young guys, like Max (Dowman), Ethan (Nwaneri) and Myles (Lewis-Skelly). Ability-wise and the way they are as characters, it’s really impressive at such a young age.”

