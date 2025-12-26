Weston McKennie’s future at a crossroads: USMNT star wants to stay at Juventus - but is it the right fit?

Weston McKennie doesn't do much press. He is very much a get-your-head-down type of footballer. It fits the McKennie vibe, really. The USMNT midfielder has made it clear - by actions, not words - that he will play pretty much anywhere if it means getting on a football pitch. That comes with a general idea of keeping quiet and letting his game do the talking.

The mystery, then, isn’t McKennie himself; it’s the situation that surrounds him. In a frighteningly rare on-record appearance earlier this week - a charity event, not an official interview - McKennie said he would like to stay at Juventus beyond the expiration of his contract in June.

"Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here," he said. "It's difficult to be here and make 200 appearances, but I did it, and hopefully there will be another hundred...I hope to stay at Juventus. But I leave it all in my agent’s hands."

And that brings up one question: Why?

McKennie goes through the same cycle every year. He is told that he can walk if the right offer comes in. He flirts with a few offers - some of which might pay him more handsomely - and then, inevitably, stays at Juventus. There is a bit of a will-they, won't-they period to follow, before a new manager inevitably decides that the American has a place somewhere, anywhere in his starting XI. McKennie has 200 appearances and five years into his Juve tenure, and little has changed.

But now feels like a real crossroads. McKennie has spoken. His contract is up in six months. He is, as of Jan. 1, free to negotiate with other clubs. It is a World Cup year, and there is no apparent extension immediately on the table. Is this the version of McKennie that will play out the rest of his career - a useful utility guy who does a job for a struggling Juve? Or should he aspire for something a bit more? This contract will likely define the rest of McKennie's career. He simply has to get it right.