Weston McKennie told he can 'make any team better' after Juventus revival as former USMNT star calls for midfielder to join Premier League giants
Free agency & World Cup finals: Big summer for McKennie
As things stand, McKennie will find himself without a club when the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close. He has a home World Cup to grace this summer, with an important role set to be filled in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
It could be that the 27-year-old waits until after another major international tournament comes to a close before making a huge decision on his future. Juventus have not given up hope of tying the all-action Washington native to fresh terms.
McKennie has, however, been keeping his options open as he looks to land the financial package that his ability and experience deserves. It could be that teams in England are prepared to meet those demands.
Positive progress has been made since flopping at Leeds, with McKennie having a serious point to prove when it comes to Premier League doubters. Leading sides in that division have been advised to complete shrewd business, with a proven performer about to become available with no transfer fee required.
McKennie backed to star in the Premier League
USMNT legend Ramos, speaking in association with Ozoon, told GOAL when asked if McKennie could join a heavyweight outfit in England: “I have to tell you, Weston McKennie is a player that can play anywhere - in any position on the field. Look at what he has done for Juve the last couple of months, they have had him everywhere - from right-back to centre mid, attacking mid. He always ends up in the box and is always dangerous. He has always made a difference. To be fair, Juventus’ recovery is partly on the shoulders of Weston McKennie, he has been that good for them.
“Would I like to see him go to the EPL? Juventus is another one of those clubs - you are talking about a great club all over the world. I really think that Weston McKennie can make any team better. I would personally like to see him back in the EPL playing for a club that is fighting for titles.”
English clubs urged to do a deal for USMNT star
Ramos is not the first to suggest that McKennie should be lining up a second bite of the Premier League cherry. Another ex-USMNT star - former goalkeeper Brad Friedel - believes that an enigmatic character is destined to join a club that is as big as his personality.
Friedel has told GOAL: “For me - going back quite some years now when I was the U19 head coach - Weston, talent-wise, was the best that came through my group.
“After the first training session I said to my coaching staff: ‘Wow’. I had just come from Tottenham and done a lot of work in their academy. I was like: ‘He would be the best at Tottenham right now.’ That was with some good players. So, he should be landing at an incredible club.
“He likes to play hard on and off the field, for sure. But he is a talent, he really is. I don’t think the Premier League got to see it because his time at Leeds wasn’t the greatest, but I don’t think people should judge him just on that because he has a lot of talent.”
McKennie has spent five years with Serie A giants Juventus
McKennie - who joined fellow countrymen Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch at Elland Road - has admitted that a sorry stint with Leeds was a point that marks “the lowest in my professional career”.
He has bounced back in style since then, returning to favour at Juve after seemingly being written off on an annual basis. Five years have been spent with Serie A giants in Turin, taking in well over 200 appearances, and it may be that 2026 becomes the year in which a new challenge is sought.
