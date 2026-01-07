West Ham make decision on Nuno Espirto Santo's future as sack calls intensify after damaging loss to his former club Nottingham Forest

The decision comes in the wake of a painful 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest - Nuno's former employers - at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, stretching their winless run to 10 matches.

With the atmosphere in east London turning toxic and supporters increasingly vocal in their desire for change, speculation had been mounting that the Portuguese tactician would be relieved of his duties. However, Sky Sports reports that the club's hierarchy is not currently planning a change in the dugout.

Instead, planned meetings scheduled for Wednesday are expected to focus on recruitment rather than the manager's position. The board appears determined to provide Nuno with the tools to turn the situation around, viewing the January transfer window as the solution to their on-pitch woes rather than a managerial sacking.