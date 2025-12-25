Getty/GOAL
West Ham fanatic Danny Dyer tipped to back son-in-law Jarrod Bowen's career choice 'whatever decision he makes' as Hammers captain faces huge decision on his future
Transfer talk: Can West Ham keep Bowen?
England international Bowen, who is targeting a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, has become a talismanic presence at the London Stadium. He wears the captain’s armband and has registered 34 goals across the last two seasons.
Bowen has found the target on five occasions this term, but has been unable to drag West Ham out of the Premier League relegation zone. There appears little chance of him staying on if the unthinkable were to happen and a tumble into the Championship were to be taken.
There has already been plenty of speculation to suggest that he will be presented with enticing offers regardless of what happens in east London. He is a proven performer at the very highest level and can always be relied upon to give his all to any given cause.
Huge decision: Dyer family will support Bowen
Bowen is now married to former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer - the daughter of EastEnders and Football Factory actor Danny. They are passionate Hammers and are understandably keen to see a fan favourite that they know well stay put.
Quizzed on whether that will happen, with Agent Dyer potentially addressing the matter around the dinner table on Christmas Day, Harewood - speaking in association with forex trading - told GOAL: “They will all be behind him whatever decision he makes. They can see with their own eyes what he is capable of. It will be more home decisions with him that will affect his choices of going anywhere.”
Pressed further on whether Bowen is, having recently turned 29, entering the last chance saloon when it comes to making a big move elsewhere, Harewood added: “This one is really difficult. He, himself, has got a really big decision to make. His family are massive, massive West Ham.
“It’s one of those things. He is a club legend already, everyone loves him. His performances over the years have been absolutely tremendous, he just gets stronger and stronger. This year he is showing, with the disappointing performances, West Ham have struggled this year, but he is one of those people, the talisman, that you want. He has helped to get goals and get them draws and wins. He has been unbelievable this year, being the club captain.
“West Ham are going to really struggle to keep hold of him. He is going to have a big decision to make between now and the end of January if he wants to stay there for the whole season. Hopefully he will, because West Ham need him. He is a very hard person to replace, like Declan Rice. It will be very interesting to see what angle and direction he goes.”
Getty Images
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Nightmare scenario: Dani dreads Bowen move
A source recently told Heat of how Dani feels about her husband’s future: “Dani’s terrified it could put a big dampener on Christmas. Even if nothing happens until January, there will still be that elephant in the room.
“They’ve always joked that Danny would rather Jarrod cheat on his daughter than leave West Ham. Of course, he understands Jarrod may have to leave for the sake of his career – he’s just praying the team turn things around and that Jarrod gives West Ham one last chance.”
Ex-Hammers defender Nigel Winterburn told GOAL recently when asked if Bowen will ignore admiring glances from afar: “I’m not sure about January, but maybe next season. You may start to question if he didn’t move next season, then his commitment to West Ham - it’s not in doubt anyway - but it would suggest that would be it. That would be where he would see most of his career being until he decides to retire.”
- Getty/GOAL
Bowen contract: When West Ham deal runs to 2030
Everyone connected with West Ham - including the Dyer family - are hoping that proves to be the case. Bowen is tied to a long-term contract through to the summer of 2030, meaning that the Hammers are under no pressure to sell.
Advertisement