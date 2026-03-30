This is the time of year when clubs anxiously watch international matches, hoping their players won’t get injured. Yet, inevitably, there’s always a player who gets knocked out and is ruled out of the next few matches. In this regard, there is no good news for Roma: during the friendly between Brazil and France (which ended 2-1 to Deschamps’ side), Giallorossi winger Wesley picked up an injury and was forced off twenty minutes from time, replaced by Roger Ibañez, who is currently playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.
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Wesley injured: who will replace him in Inter v Roma? Tsimikas, Angelino, Rensch or El Shaarawy
WESLEY'S INJURY: HOW MANY AND WHICH MATCHES WILL HE MISS AGAINST ROMA?
Wesley has already returned to Rome, and the medical scans he underwent have revealed a muscle-tendon injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The Brazilian will therefore definitely miss Gasperini’s side’s next match, which, upon the league’s resumption, will see them face Inter in the big match at San Siro: the game is scheduled for Easter Sunday, 5 April, at 8.45 pm. Looking at the Giallorossi’s fixture list, Wesley could be available for the match against Bologna on 25 April, missing not only the Inter game but also those against Pisa and Atalanta (10 and 18 April).
WHO CAN PLAY IN WESLEY'S PLACE
Without Wesley, Gasperini will have to find a new solution for the left flank, where – when he was available – he has always adapted a player whose natural position is on the opposite side. On the right, balance has been found with Celik; to replace the former Flamengo player on the left at San Siro, there are several options: the first is Kōstas Tsimikas, the natural replacement in that role; another option is the Dutchman Devyne Rensch, and for a more attacking approach in that role, Stephan El Shaarawy could also be deployed. Keep an eye on Angeliño too, who, after being sidelined for some time, is regaining his match fitness.