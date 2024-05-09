‘At Wembley for the 15th!’ - Jude Bellingham reacts to reaching Champions League final following another remarkable European rescue mission from Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham will be “at Wembley for the 15th” after helping Real Madrid to reach another Champions League final in the most dramatic of fashions.
- Blancos trailed Bayern in semi-final tie
- Joselu stepped off the bench to bag a brace
- England star heading to familiar venue