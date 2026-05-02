"We wouldn't lose much": Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl is surprisingly unconcerned about the risk of a key player leaving on a free transfer

If Laimer does not sign an extension, the 28-year-old could leave at the end of the season. Bayern would then have this summer as their last opportunity to secure a reasonable transfer fee before his contract expires a year later.

Eberl stressed that there are "two points of view" and "we have to find a way to bridge the gap at some point." When asked whether, in the absence of a contract extension, the club would be forced to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2027, Eberl replied with surprising calm: "He came on a free transfer, so we wouldn't lose much."

After his contract with RB Leipzig expired, Laimer joined Munich on a free transfer in 2023. His consistency and versatility have made the Austrian international a key figure at the German record champions, and he remains influential this season. Losing him would still hit Bayern hard, as they would then need to seek a potentially costly replacement.

The former Leipzig man has scored three goals and provided twelve assists in 43 appearances this term. In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain (4-5), Laimer was initially benched as Alphonso Davies started on the left side of defence. He came on as a substitute in the second half, and whether he will return to the starting line-up for Wednesday's return leg against PSG remains to be seen.