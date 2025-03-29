FBL-MEX-AMERICA-NECAXAAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'We want the Champions Cup' – Club América coach André Jardine outlines team's ambition

CF America vs Cruz AzulCF AmericaCruz AzulCONCACAF Champions Cup

The Águilas' coach spoke about the team's goals for the end of the season.

  • América face Tigres this Saturday.
  • The Azulcremas sit on top of the Liga MX with 27 points.

  • Henry Martín will be out for four weeks due to an Achilles injury.

