GOAL Convo with MLS Executive VP Camilo Durana on 2025 All-Star Game, why league is going up against Liga MX

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is set to be played against Mexico's best footballers, the Liga MX All-Stars, the league announced Tuesday. It will be the fourth time in the past five seasons that MLS will clash with their rivals to the south in the celebratory game featuring North America's best players.

The game will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, home of MLS side Austin FC. Los Verde have established one of the best fanbases in all of MLS, selling out 100 percent of their home matches since the club's inception in 2021. The club, backed by celebrity co-owner Matthew McConaughey, has become a hotbed for growing the game in the heart of Texas.

Camilo Durana, MLS executive vice president of the Apple partnership, properties & events, discussed what went into featuring Liga MX All-Stars, why Austin is the host city, updates to the Skills Challenge, and more in the latest GOAL Convo.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.