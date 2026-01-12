KNOWLESMinnesota United
Alejandro Orellana

'We believe in Cameron' - Minnesota United turn to Cam Knowles as head coach after Eric Ramsay moves on to West Brom

Minnesota United have named Cam Knowles as their new head coach, opting for continuity as Eric Ramsay prepares to return to Europe to take over West Brom. With preseason set to begin, the Loons moved quickly to reward a trusted figure within the club and maintain stability after a successful MLS campaign. Knowles has been in MLS for two decades as a player and coach.

  • KNOWLESMinnesota United

    Knowles promoted internally

    Rather than looking outside the organization, the Loons opted for continuity. Knowles, who previously served as interim head coach prior to Ramsay’s arrival and later as a key assistant on his staff, was viewed internally as the strongest option to keep the project on track. 

    Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad voiced the club’s confidence in the decision. 

    “We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together,” El-Ahmad said.

    Knowles expressed his gratitude in being offered the top job after previously serving as an assistant and interim manager at the club. 

    "Minnesota United is a fantastic organization with a strong group of players and a loyal following. I hope to build on the success the club has achieved over the years," Knowles said.

    • Advertisement
  • Minnesota United FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Ramsay returns to Europe

    Minnesota United has officially appointed Cam Knowles as head coach, finalizing a transition that gained momentum once Eric Ramsay departed the club. 

    “Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “Alongside Dennis Lawrence and his staff, he helped build a strong football environment grounded in hard work, clarity, and accountability. Their leadership set us up well for what’s ahead, and we are grateful for everything Eric contributed during his time at Minnesota United. From day one, we have supported Eric’s professional ambitions, and we wish him nothing but success as he takes on this next opportunity. We are confident in the foundation in place and will continue to build with purpose and continuity moving forward.”

    Ramsay thanked Minnesota for two seasons at the club. 

    "We’re incredibly grateful for our time in Minnesota,” said Ramsay. “We’ve made friends for life, experienced a part of the world we may never otherwise have seen, and shared something truly special as a family. Two seasons have flown by, but I’ll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together. 

  • San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Facing a relegation fight

    Ramsay, 34, is set to return to Europe after an impressive stint in MLS, with West Brom currently sitting 18th in the Championship table. His departure left Minnesota searching for leadership just days before the start of the 2026 preseason.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Club backs continuity

    Knowles’ promotion is seen as both a strategic move and a reward for a coach highly regarded within the organization. With preseason preparations about to begin, Minnesota prioritized having a head coach in place to ensure continuity within a group that has shown consistent progress.

0