'We are Kaizer Chiefs!' Nabi adamant Sundowns will sweat & lauds Sirino - 'I didn’t want to have middle-class players' & shares latest on Mthethwa, 'he could start against Mamelodi'
Amakhosi have six points from their opening two league matches as the Soweto giants continue to rebuild after last campaign's struggles.
- Chiefs beat AmaZulu 3-1 on Wednesday
- It is Amakhosi's second win in a row
- Nabi reacts to vital win