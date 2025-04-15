Wayne Rooney could make managerial return with new Championship club! Sacked Plymouth boss & Man Utd legend may be 'offered lifeline' by former Premier League side
Wayne Rooney is in line for a return to management amid reports the ex-England striker could take over as Blackburn Rovers head coach.
- Rooney could take over as Blackburn boss
- Ismael under pressure after two months
- Ex-England star sacked by Plymouth in December