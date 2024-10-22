Wayne Rooney left wife Coleen 'scarred' with 'daft' behaviour as Man Utd legend & current Plymouth boss is cited as 'one of the reasons' for her decision to join I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here W. Rooney Manchester United Showbiz Plymouth Championship England

Wayne Rooney stands accused of leaving wife Coleen “scarred” with his “daft” behaviour, and is “one of the reasons” she has agreed to do I’m A Celeb.