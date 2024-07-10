Wayne Rooney told he's heading straight for Championship relegation with Plymouth after Birmingham disaster by ex-England team-mate because of 'dangerous combination'
Wayne Rooney is doomed to suffer relegation from the Championship in his first season as Plymouth manager, says a former England international.
- Rooney joined Plymouth after Birmingham disaster
- Championship side avoided relegation by one point
- Ex-England player says they'll go down next season