Wayne Rooney a 'broken man like Pep Guardiola' at Plymouth as body language expert claims 'pissed off' Man Utd legend has 'no idea' how to lift fortunes of Championship strugglers W. Rooney Plymouth Championship Manchester United Manchester City P. Guardiola

"Pissed off" Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney is mirroring signs of a "broken" Pep Guardiola, according to a body language expert.