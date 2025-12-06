Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT's Josh Sargent ends Championship goal drought with header in Norwich City defeat to Watford
Norwich City striker finds breakthrough with early goal
The moment of relief came early for Sargent at Vicarage Road when he demonstrated his predatory instincts by stealing in front of Watford defender Marc Bola at the far post. The 25-year-old American international timed his run perfectly to meet Oscar Schwartau's precise left-wing cross, nodding the ball beyond Watford goalkeeper Nathan Baxter to give Norwich a 1-0 lead. His celebration showed visible emotion after finally breaking a scoring drought that had plagued him since mid-season.
Canaries unable to capitalize on Sargent's breakthrough
Despite Sargent's early contribution, Norwich couldn't hold onto their advantage in a thrilling back-and-forth contest. The Hornets equalized through Luca Kjerrumgaard before Oscar Schwartau restored Norwich's lead just before halftime.
However, the second half belonged to Watford, with Kjerrumgaard scoring again and substitute Tom Ince - netting his 100th Championship goal - completing the comeback for a 3-2 Watford victory. The defeat kept Norwich rooted in the Championship relegation zone, overshadowing Sargent's personal achievement.
Back on track
Sargent's goal against Watford continued a remarkable personal trend for the American forward, who has consistently performed well against this side. The striker's header marked his seventh goal in nine appearances against the Hornets and his third at Vicarage Road in 2025 alone.
Sargent's form gives Norwich hope
As Norwich City continue their fight against relegation, Sargent's return to scoring form could prove crucial for Philippe Clement's struggling side. The Canaries will face Sheffield United next on Dec. 9 on the road before welcoming Southampton to Carrow Road on Dec. 12.
