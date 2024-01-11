WATCH: Sadio Mane’s wife Aisha Tamba receives hero’s welcome as 18-year-old returns to school the day after marrying Al-Nassr star - as he prepares for Senegal’s AFCON defence
Sadio Mane's new wife received an incredible welcome back to school from her fellow students following the 18-year-old's marriage to the Senegal star.
- Mane married Aisha Tamba last week
- Star's new wife returned to school
- Was given warm welcome by students