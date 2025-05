This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho congratulate Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after MVP triumph LaLiga Real Madrid Vinicius Junior Ronaldinho Brazil Barcelona The Brazilian soccer stars joined the international chorus of athletes congratulating the OKC guard after he was named MVP for the first time Vini Jr., Ronaldinho congratulated Gilgeous-Alexander via video

Paul, Gretzky, and Nash also offer their congratulations

Cross-sport recognition underscores basketball's expanding global influence Article continues below