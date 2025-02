This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty WATCH: Antony gives wholesome reaction to disabled Real Betis fan's attempt to kiss him as Man Utd outcast continues to capture hearts in Spain Antony Fan stories Real Betis LaLiga Man Utd loanee Antony continued to capture hearts at Real Betis by giving a wholesome reaction to a disabled fan's attempt to kiss him. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antony capturing hearts in Spain

Enjoyed heartwarming moment with Real Betis fan

Has scored three goals in five appearances Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga GET BET Match preview