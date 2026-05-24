Bayern Munich want to extend the 32-year-old's contract, and sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that talks will step up after the season. The club aims to wrap up the deal before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which starts in mid-June.

However, Kane has played down expectations of a swift resolution, stating, "Of course, now is not the time to talk. We're very relaxed about the situation. We've said that we want to play out the season first – and ideally the World Cup as well." He also emphasised, "Both sides are very happy with each other."

The striker added, "I'm an open, honest bloke. I'll have honest discussions with the people in charge, and I'm sure they'll speak honestly with me too. But those are conversations for another day."