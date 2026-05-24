After scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 3-0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart, Kane addressed the ongoing talks to extend his Säbener Straße deal, which runs until 2027: "At this stage in my career, I want to get the most out of a contract. This will be one of the last contracts I sign as a player."
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"Wants to maximize his contract": Harry Kane sends a clear message to Bayern Munich in the contract-extension poker match
Bayern Munich want to extend the 32-year-old's contract, and sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that talks will step up after the season. The club aims to wrap up the deal before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which starts in mid-June.
However, Kane has played down expectations of a swift resolution, stating, "Of course, now is not the time to talk. We're very relaxed about the situation. We've said that we want to play out the season first – and ideally the World Cup as well." He also emphasised, "Both sides are very happy with each other."
The striker added, "I'm an open, honest bloke. I'll have honest discussions with the people in charge, and I'm sure they'll speak honestly with me too. But those are conversations for another day."
- AFP
Hamann warns against a long contract term for Kane
Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for a fee of just under €100 million and, as the club's top earner, receives €25 million per year. According to kicker, the club's management is weighing a two-year contract extension, while the player would prefer a deal taking him through to 2030.
However, former professional Dietmar Hamann has cautioned the club against a deal that is too long. The ex-Bayern player told tz: "He still has a year left on his contract. I think they are talking about two or three years, and I'd be a bit cautious because he's now 33. The question is: How much longer will he keep scoring goals?"
While Kane has "scored a lot of goals" during his three seasons with the German record champions, Hamann remains cautious about the length of the deal: "A one-year extension – yes. Two years – possibly. Three years would be too much in my opinion."
Hamann added, however: "People are very happy with him. He's a great ambassador for football. It's an honour for the Bundesliga and for Bayern Munich that the England captain plays here."
Harry Kane's goal tally
Club Record Leyton Orient Five goals Millwall FC 9 goals Norwich City 0 goals Leicester City 2 goals Tottenham Hotspur 280 goals FC Bayern 146 goals England 78 goals