'Get on with it!' - Virgil van Dijk & Liverpool blasted by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney for complaints about playing in early kick-off after damaging Merseyside derby defeat to Everton
Wayne Rooney dismissed Virgil van Dijk's complaints about an early kick-off on Saturday after defeat to Everton and told him to "get on with it".
- Liverpool beaten 2-0 by Everton
- Return to action on Saturday at 12:30 pm BST
- Van Dijk's complaints on early kick-off were brushed aside