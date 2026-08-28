Virgil van Dijk labels Liverpool's previous season 'unacceptable' as he pleads for patience with Andoni Iraola

Writing in the official matchday programme ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest, Van Dijk did not hold back when assessing how Liverpool performed last term. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the defender insisted that the team are capable of achieving much more.

Liverpool are aiming for their first home win under Iraola following last Sunday's hard-fought 2-2 draw at Newcastle United. He wrote: "We want to win, ultimately. At Liverpool, that should always be the aim. You don't need me to tell you that last season was tough, unacceptable in my opinion. We are better than that, much better in fact, and now we need to show it."