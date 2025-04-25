This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Vinicius Junior overtaken! Real Madrid star drops below Atletico rival in G/A standings after starring role in 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano

Julian Alvarez is enjoying a brilliant debut season at Atletico Madrid, and his exploits against Rayo Vallecano saw him overtake Vinicius Jr for G/A.

  • Atletico Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on Thursday
  • Alvarez scored the third goal
  • Argentine now has more G/A than Vini in La Liga this season
