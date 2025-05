This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Justice for Vinicius Junior as five people given prison sentences for racist abuse of Real Madrid star in 'milestone' ruling Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LaLiga Five people have been handed suspended prison sentences for racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, say La Liga. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius Jr racially abused at 2022 game

Five handed suspended prison sentences

Seen as a "milestone" ruling by La Liga