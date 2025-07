This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Vinicius Jr to receive world-record bid as Saudi Arabian side aim to capitalise on breakdown in Real Madrid contract talks with blockbuster transfer that would top Neymar's €222m PSG move Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Al Ahli LaLiga Transfers Al-Ahli are preparing a massive transfer offer for Vinicius Jr amid ongoing concerns regarding his contract extension at Real Madrid. Vini Jr. demands to be the highest-paid player at Madrid

Club not willing to entertain Brazilian's demands

Saudi side prepare massive bid in case of a fallout