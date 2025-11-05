'I would have loved to play!' - Vincent Kompany wished he was back on the field as 10-man Bayern Munich survived second-half onslaught against PSG

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich described the victory as one of the most exhausting yet rewarding nights of his career. Speaking to Prime Video, the German admitted he was taken aback by the sheer tempo of the encounter.

“I have to say, that was one of the most intense halves of my career,” Kimmich said. “After 25 minutes, I looked up and thought to myself, ‘I’m going to collapse.’ It was really intense from both teams, this man-to-man pressing, constant movement, and incredible pace.”

Kimmich also lauded his team's physical edge: “We really hurt them. We were very aggressive, had a lot of very good chances, and were very physical. Paris moved around a lot in possession, their players rotated a lot, and they made frequent runs in behind. You always had to keep up. That was quite a challenge. It only got more intense in the second half."

Center-back Jonathan Tah echoed those sentiments, praising the collective effort that saw Bayern survive with 10 men: “The first half was brilliant from us. The way we approached the game, the intensity, and the number of chances we created,” he told Prime Video. “The second half was simply about suffering and defending together. It’s not typical for us to have to defend extremely deep, but we showed we can do it when we have to.”

Their comments summed up a Bayern side that blended attacking dominance with a defender’s mentality - a reflection of Kompany’s growing imprint on the squad.