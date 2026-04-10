AFP
Vincent Kompany is the 'eye of the storm' as Bayern Munich CEO says coach 'makes every player better'
Bayern leadership praises Kompany’s early impact
Kompany has established himself as a key figure at Bayern, earning strong backing from the club’s leadership for the transformation he has overseen at the Allianz Arena. The Belgian manager, now in his second season with the Bundesliga giants, has been credited with revitalising both the team’s playing style and the atmosphere within the squad. Bayern CEO Dreesen described Kompany as a stabilising force within the club, highlighting how his leadership has helped guide the team through the pressures of elite competition. According to Dreesen, the manager’s personality and authority have already earned widespread respect across European football.
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‘Eye of the storm’
Speaking to Absolut Bayern, Dreesen used a vivid metaphor to describe the manager’s influence on the team.
“With his personality, his professional expertise, and his natural authority, he has quickly earned great respect throughout Europe," he explained. "Vincent emphasises that he wants a team with the power of a hurricane – for me, he is the eye of the storm. The calm he exudes also helps the team in more difficult phases."
"Kompany is a great asset to FC Bayern – as a coach and as a person. He has brought back the fun and the joy of playing, he makes every professional better, and our players trust him."
Bayern chasing success on three fronts
Kompany’s influence comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Bayern competing for major honours across several competitions. Die Roten currently sit top of the Bundesliga table with 73 points from 28 matches, nine points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
In Europe, Bayern strengthened their chances of reaching the Champions League semi-finals after securing a 2–1 away victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane gave the German side a valuable advantage heading into the return leg in Munich. They also remain in the DFB-Pokal, keeping alive hopes of completing a historic treble if their impressive form continues.
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What comes next?
Bayern’s attention now turns back to domestic action as they prepare to face St. Pauli in the Bundesliga this weekend before shifting focus back to Europe. The decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid is scheduled for April 15 at the Allianz Arena, where Kompany’s side will attempt to protect their first-leg advantage and secure a place in the semi-finals.
With the Bundesliga title race nearing its conclusion and knockout matches approaching in both the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, the coming weeks will be a defining period for Kompany and his Bayern squad.