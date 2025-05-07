Everything you need to know about Viktor Gyokeres' salary details playing for Sporting CP

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, with several top clubs monitoring him for a potential future transfer.

Gyokeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and has been a dominant force in the league ever since.

The big Swede is clinical in front of goal, averaging nearly a goal per game since his arrival in Portugal. He also scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League group stage during the 2024-25 season.

Article continues below

Gyokeres' current contract with Sporting CP runs until 2028, and he is one of the highest earners at the club.

Although his earnings are substantial, they appear somewhat underwhelming when compared to his consistent performances for Sporting. Exactly how much does he earn though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross