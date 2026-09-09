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hakim-ziyech(C)Getty Images
Ahmad Salah

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Video: Ziyech arrives in Brazil to a warm chant in Arabic for the Morocco star

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Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino
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Red Bull Bragantino
Serie A
H. Ziyech
Brazil
Morocco

A new chapter for the Atlas Lion

Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday evening, on the verge of completing his official transfer to Brazil's Botafogo. He arrives on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Morocco's Wydad.

Botafogo's director of football, Léo Coelho, was waiting when Ziyech's plane landed at Galeão International Airport.

Out came Ziyech wearing the club's scarf and carrying Botafogo's flag. He posed for commemorative photos inside the airport's main hall, then headed out to meet the fans of his new team.



  • A rousing welcome in Arabic: Ziyech's first words

    Around 100 Botafogo fans gathered outside the airport walls, chanting "Salamaleiko" in Portuguese, meaning "Peace be upon you".

    They also sang a song in the player's name, belting out "Ziyech has appeared" in a warm welcome for the Moroccan international, according to Globo and ESPN Brazil.



    Ziyech gave his first comments to Botafogo's official channel. "Everything went well. The trip was a little long, but it was comfortable. I am very excited. This is my first visit to Brazil, but it has always been one of my wishes. And now it has become a reality," he said.

    "Brazil is number 1 in the world of football. It is a way of life here, something that touches my heart and that I long to experience," he added.



    Read also: A lost coach and a street defence: Al-Ahly fans lament after a disastrous start to the season
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  • The medical examination

    Ziyech is expected to undergo his medical at Botafogo's Lonier training centre today, Wednesday, before putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until December 2028.

    Now 33, Ziyech built a fine career on the old continent with Ajax (2016-2020), Chelsea (2020-2023) and Galatasaray (2023-2025). He then returned to Morocco's Wydad before making the move to Brazil.

    The winger featured at two World Cups, in 2018 and 2022, and shone during Morocco's historic run in Qatar, when they reached the last four.

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