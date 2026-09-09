Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday evening, on the verge of completing his official transfer to Brazil's Botafogo. He arrives on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Morocco's Wydad.

Botafogo's director of football, Léo Coelho, was waiting when Ziyech's plane landed at Galeão International Airport.

Out came Ziyech wearing the club's scarf and carrying Botafogo's flag. He posed for commemorative photos inside the airport's main hall, then headed out to meet the fans of his new team.







