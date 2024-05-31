BROUGHT TO YOU BY
David Beckham Lionel Messi Gio ReynaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

VIDEO: ‘You Got This’ - USMNT star Gio Reyna joins Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham & David Beckham in inspirational adidas film that addresses ‘the next big thing’, ‘weight of the nation’ & ‘making history’

Lionel MessiGiovanni ReynaUSAJude BellinghamDavid BeckhamMajor League SoccerChampions LeagueInter Miami CFFlorian WirtzOusmane DembelePedriReal MadridEnglandArgentinaWorld CupBayer LeverkusenBarcelonaParis Saint-Germain

USMNT star Gio Reyna has joined Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and David Beckham in inspirational adidas film promoting the “You Got This” message.

  • Elite performers have to handle pressure
  • Weight of expectation lumped on their shoulders
  • The best in the business rise to that challenge