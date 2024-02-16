VIDEO: Weirdest red card this season?! West Brom manager Carlos Corberan sent off just six minutes into Southampton clash after moment of madness sees him kick the ball while it is still in play
West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan was sent off against Southampton after touching the ball while it was in play.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Corberan sent off in bizarre circumstances
- Touched the ball within six minutes
- Southampton subsequently took lead