VIDEO: Wayward Lionel Messi free-kick appears to hit toddler in Inter Miami crowd as he fails to complete first MLS hat-trick in stoppage-time of Orlando City rout
Lionel Messi is pretty reliable over free-kicks, but one of his latest strikes for Inter Miami appeared to hit an unsuspecting toddler in the crowd.
- Argentine icon bagged brace in 'Clasico'
- Had chance to complete treble late on
- Radar from set-piece was a little off