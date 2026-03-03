VIDEO: Vinicius Junior explodes at Allan Nyom as fierce confrontation breaks out after Real Madrid's shock defeat to Getafe

Vinicius and Nyom have history in the 2025-26 campaign, following another heated clash between geographical neighbours at Estadio Coliseum on October 19. That fixture saw Nyom sent off within 38 seconds of being introduced as a 77th-minute substitute - with that change being made in a bid to prevent Kiko Femenia from collecting a second yellow card.

Nyom was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident involving Vinicius. Getafe coach Jose Bordalas told reporters afterwards of antagonistic behaviour: “Vinícius came up to me and said ‘very good substitution’. He doesn't have to come and say that to me, he doesn't have to come and provoke me. There's nothing to explain, that's what he told me and I told him to just focus on playing.” Getafe full-back Juan Iglesias is said to have told Vini: “That's why everyone hates you, learn from your team-mates.”