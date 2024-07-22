Matt Turner Nottingham Forest training saves 2024Getty/TikTok
Chris Burton

VIDEO: USMNT star Matt Turner in shop window? Nottingham Forest goalkeeper looking sharp amid transfer talk – with American in danger of being third choice at the City Ground

Matt TurnerUSATransfersNottingham ForestMajor League SoccerPremier League

Matt Turner appears keen to put himself in the shop window at Nottingham Forest, with the USMNT goalkeeper already generating transfer talk.

  • Moved to Trentside in summer of 2023
  • Slipped down the pecking order with Reds
  • Return to MLS has been speculated