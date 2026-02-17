VIDEO: USMNT star Haji Wright hits stunning hat-trick to down Middlesbrough & send Frank Lampard's Coventry back to Championship summit

American frontman Wright helped to get that campaign back on track as he put in a match-altering performance against Boro - the team that had overtaken Coventry in first place following an untimely wobble from Lampard’s men.
The former Chelsea and England midfielder has seen his team surrender a 10-point advantage at the top of the Championship standings, with the Sky Blues seemingly running away with the title at one stage, but they snapped a three-match winless run when seeing off Middlesbrough 3-1 on home soil.