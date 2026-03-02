VIDEO: 'Stone-cold killer' Lionel Messi brutally trolls Orlando City as Inter Miami star appears to ask Oscar Pareja if he wants his AUTOGRAPH

Pareja’s mood had been soured by that stage, with Orlando squandering a two-goal lead on home soil. They enjoyed a dream start to proceedings, with the reigning MLS Cup champions carved open on a couple of occasions inside the opening 24 minutes.
A stirring second-half fightback saw Inter Miami claim all three points, with Messi helping to get them over the line. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner collected Golden Boot and MVP awards last season, with the plan being to defend those titles in 2026. He opened his goal account in style when firing home from the edge of the box just before the hour mark and dipping a late free-kick into the bottom corner.