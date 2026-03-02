VIDEO: 'Stone-cold killer' Lionel Messi brutally trolls Orlando City as Inter Miami star appears to ask Oscar Pareja if he wants his AUTOGRAPH

After drilling a 90th-minute free-kick into the back of the net, Messi celebrated in front of Orlando City’s diehard supporters that occupy their infamous ‘Wall’. When making his way back towards the halfway line, the 38-year-old turned his attention to Pareja and Co on the bench - insinuating that he would be happy to sign autographs on request, leading to former USMNT star Alexi Lalas branding him a “stone-cold killer”.

While seeing his opposite number fall in the firing line, Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano had nothing but praise for his captain at the final whistle. He told reporters after witnessing another Messi masterclass: “In addition to being what I have said a thousand times, the best ever to play the sport, he’s a leader whose energy is contagious, but sometimes he needs to be inspired; he needs to see things on the field to start to believe and in the second half he looked much better because when we scored that quick goal we started to find him in spaces he feels comfortable.

“Also, we were giving him more options. And when he has more options to work with in the attack, he clearly has the capability of finding solutions like nobody else.”