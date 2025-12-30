VIDEO: Scottish Premiership star lights up AFCON with goal of the tournament contender for Zimbabwe after gliding through South Africa defence

Maswanhise arrived at the tournament having already netted eight times for Motherwell this season, and his impact in Zimbabwe colours suggested a player brimming with belief. With his country needing victory after taking just one point from earlier group games against Egypt and Angola, responsibility weighed heavily on the 22-year-old’s shoulders. Zimbabwe’s task became even steeper when Tshepang Moremi fired South Africa into a 12th-minute lead, a goal that pushed Bafana Bafana five points clear and threatened to extinguish Zimbabwe’s qualification hopes.

The response arrived in spectacular fashion seven minutes later, delivered by Maswanhise. Collecting the ball in the final third, Maswanhise ignored safer passing options and chose ambition. He wrong-footed Sphephelo Sithole with a sharp change of direction, glided past the challenges of Teboho Mokoena and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and carried the ball into a pocket of space inside the penalty area. Still crowded by defenders, the winger showed remarkable composure. His low, accurate finish into the corner left goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rooted, the ball nestling into the net as if guided by design.

