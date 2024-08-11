VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney toast Wrexham victory with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria as Red Dragons enjoy dream start to League One return
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney showed their passion as they celebrated Wrexham's opening day win in League One with another Hollywood star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reynolds and McElhenney celebrate win in style
- Wrexham owners joined by Desperate Housewives star
- Wrexham edged past Wycombe 3-2 in League One